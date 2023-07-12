Watch ‘unbelievable’ sighting of elusive sea creature giving Ireland tourists a show

A boat of tourists in Ireland got a special treat while coasting through Dingle Bay: A visit from killer whales.

“An amazing sighting of orcas today onboard our tour,” Dingle Sea Safari, the tour company, said in a July 10 Facebook post. “This is such a rare sighting as it’s only the second time in 8 years we’ve seen them in Dingle Bay! What a fantastic treat.”

Videos of the encounter shared to Instagram and Facebook show the creatures diving through waves, with dorsal fins popping out of the water every few seconds.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

People on social media were awed by the sighting.

“Once in a lifetime,” one person commented on Instagram.

“A male orca in Irish waters how cool,” someone wrote on Facebook. “Such a dream to see one of these.”

“Wow! What a spectacular sighting, I still dream of seeing a wild orca,” another person said on Instagram.

Dingle Bay is off the southwestern coast of Ireland.

Massive creature makes rare appearance in Ireland. ‘Magic’ moment may be the new norm

Watch ‘friendly’ creature visit boaters in Australia. ‘Right place at the right time’

Photographer taking orca pictures captures something special near Canada. Take a look