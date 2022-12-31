Watch: UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s new year message

Rishi Sunak has warned that the UK’s problems will not “go away” in 2023 after a “tough” 12 months, as he delivered his new year message.

The Prime Minister, in his message to the public after a turbulent year in British politics, promised that the “very best of Britain” will be on display in the coming months as the country continues to support Ukraine in its war against Russia.

Mr Sunak also looked ahead to the King’s coronation on May 6 as he predicted the crowning would bring the country together.