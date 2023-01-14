Watch UFC legend Nate Diaz get San Francisco 49ers fans hype for Seattle Seahawks in this incredible promo

Matthew Wells, The Blue Corner
·1 min read

Nate Diaz knows a thing or two about getting fans hyped for a big event.

Extremely comfortable on the microphone, Diaz has delivered a number of memorable one-liners throughout his fighting career. It’s only natural that in his post-UFC career, he found his way into some voiceover work.

The former UFC star took part in a San Francisco 49ers pregame hype video that was released before Saturday’s Wild Card game against the Seattle Seahawks. It’s a perfect fit considering Diaz hails from Stockton, Calif., which is just over 80 miles to the east of the 49ers’ home.

Whether you’re a 49ers fan or not, it’s hard not to get excited about the game after watching this promo. It’s also great to see Diaz getting some shine in a big moment like this for such a storied NFL franchise.

Check out the video below (via Twitter):

The Blue Corner is MMA Junkie’s blog space. If you come complaining to us that something you read here is not hard-hitting news, expect to have the previous sentence repeated in ALL CAPS.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie

