How to Watch UFC 278 Online: Live Stream Usman vs. Edwards 2

ufc 278 featured - Credit: ESPN+

This weekend’s UFC rematch is one for the books: Kamaru Usman and Leon Edwards will finally meet again in UFC 278.

Usman and Edwards first clashed back in 2015, when Usman won by decision, but both fighters have massively improved their game — and neither has lost — since. Needless to say, it’ll likely be an exciting battle for Usman’s welterweight belt.

More from Rolling Stone

Below is everything you need to know about UFC 278, including how to live stream ​​Usman vs. Edwards 2 online and who else to watch for on the UFC 278 fight card.

When Is UFC 278? Date, Time, Location

UFC 278 is happening on Saturday, August 20 at the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Main card action will begin at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT. Before the main event, prelims will start at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT and early prelims will begin at 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT.

If you’re in the Salt Lake City area and want to watch UFC 278 in person, head to VividSeats.com. The platform still has tickets to UFC 278, with prices starting at $100.

Buy UFC 278 Tickets $100+



How to Watch Usman vs. Edwards 2 Online: Live Stream UFC 278

As with other recent UFC fights, you’ll need an ESPN+ subscription to be able to buy the UFC 278 PPV live stream and watch Usman vs. Edwards 2 online.

Here’s a breakdown of how to get the UFC 278 PPV live stream, and how much it’ll cost depending on your current subscription status.

1. UFC 278 Pay-Per-View Stream

Already an ESPN+ subscriber? You’ll just need to buy the UFC 278 PPV live stream on ESPN+. This costs $74.99 for existing ESPN+ subscribers and lets you live stream Usman vs. Edwards 2 on any device.

Buy UFC 276 PPV Live Stream $74.99



2. ESPN+ Subscription + UFC 278 PPV

If you’re not an ESPN+ subscriber and want to watch Usman vs. Edwards 2 online, you’ll need to get a subscription and then purchase the PPV live stream. The first way to do this is to sign up for a monthly ESPN+ subscription, which costs $6.99 per month, and then purchase the UFC 278 PPV live stream for $74.99 for a total price of $81.98.

Story continues

Buy ESPN+ Single Month + UFC 276 PPV Stream $81.98



However, before you sign up for ESPN+, be sure to consider the ESPN+ UFC deal below.

ESPN+ Deal: Save $58 on UFC 278

Another way to watch UFC 278 online as a new ESPN+ subscriber is to get the ESPN+ UFC PPV bundle. This bundle includes a year of ESPN+ and one UFC PPV live stream (in this case, UFC 278).

Buy ESPN+ Annual Plan + UFC 276 PPV Stream $99.98



The ESPN+ UFC bundle costs just $99.98, which breaks down to $58 in savings compared to buying an annual ESPN+ subscription (normally $69.99) and a single UFC PPV fight ($74.99) separately.

In other words, if you plan on using ESPN+ or watching any more UFC fights in the future, we recommend taking advantage of this bundle deal.

How to Watch UFC 278 Online Free

Because UFC 278 is an ESPN+ exclusive PPV match, there’s no (legal) way to live stream UFC 278 for free online.

However, you can watch the UFC 278 prelims online for free. Unlike the main event, the prelims are being broadcast on regular TV through ESPN and ABC. You can watch both of these channels live without paying by getting a free trial to a live TV streaming service, such as DirecTV Stream or fuboTV, and stream UFC 278 prelims for free online.

Buy Free Trial DirecTV Stream



UFC 278: Usman vs. Edwards 2 Fight Card, Odds

Unsurprisingly, Usman will enter the ring at UFC 278 as the favorite with moneyline odds of -400. After beating Edwards in 2015, “The Nigerian Nightmare” has climbed to the very top of the UFC men’s pound-for-pound rankings and secured the welterweight title. He boasts a 21-1 professional record, with his only loss being his second-ever UFC fight in 2013.

But, despite Usman’s status, he faces a serious challenger in Edwards. The 30-year-old Englishman hasn’t lost a single fight since Usman, and has since gone on a nine-win (and one-no-contest) tear beating UFC greats such as Donald Cerrone and, last year, Nate Diaz. Edwards has racked up a very respectable professional record of 23-3-1, which should be sufficient to make Usman sweat. Still, experts currently have Edwards as the underdog with odds of +320.

Of course, Usman vs. Edwards 2 isn’t the only fight worth looking forward to at UFC 278. Check out the rest of the main fight card here:

Paulo Costa vs. Luke Rockhold

Jose Aldo vs. Merab Dvalishvili

Francisco Figueiredo vs. Amir Albazi

Marcin Tybura vs. Alexander Romanov

Tyson Pedro vs. Harry Hunsucker

Best of Rolling Stone

Click here to read the full article.