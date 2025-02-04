How to watch UCLA vs. Michigan State basketball, TV channel, live stream

Mar 18, 2021; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Michigan State Spartans forward Aaron Henry (0) and forward Joey Hauser (20) go up against UCLA Bruins guard Jules Bernard (1) and guard Johnny Juzang (3) for the rebound in the second half during the First Four of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

The Michigan State Spartans head out to the West Coast on Tuesday to take on the UCLA Bruins inside Pauley Pavilion for a Big Ten battle, and if you want to catch the late-night college basketball action on TV or live stream, you have come to the right place.

The Bruins are currently outside of the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll looking in with seven votes, thanks to a 16-6 overall record that includes a 7-4 mark during their first season in the new conference. Winners of five straight, their last loss came at the Rutgers Scarlett Knights.

The Spartans, on the other hand, are ranked ninth in the Coaches Poll with a robust 18-3 total tally with just one loss in ten tries against fellow Big Ten schools. Their 13-game winning streak came to an end last time out against the USC Trojans out in California.

UCLA vs. Michigan State college basketball game info

Here's everything you need to watch the Bruins against the Spartans.

When : Tuesday, Feb. 4

Where : Pauley Pavilion, Los Angeles, California

TV channel : Peacock

Live stream: Peacock

Big Ten basketball is where the action is at, so if you are still up on Tuesday night, be sure to tune in.

What time is UCLA vs. Michigan State?

The Bruins take on the Spartans at 10 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Feb. 4.

