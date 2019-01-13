Watch: UCLA's Katelyn Ohashi Will Make You Want to Get Up and Dance Thanks to This Floor Routine

It's not common to see true perfection in sports, but UCLA's Katelyn Ohashi provided us all just that on Saturday.

In 2018, Ohashi was the NCAA co-champion in the floor exercise, finished the regular season as No. 1 in the nation and scored three perfect 10s on floor exercises.

In 2019, she is going viral for what many would consider one of the best floor routines they've ever seen.

Thanks to a certain flair and an accompanying soundtrack that included classic hits such as "September" by Earth, Wind and Fire, "I Want You Back" by The Jackson 5 and "The Way You Make Me Feel" by Michael Jackson in addition to others, Ohashi dazzled the judges and earned a perfect score for this showing.

A ???? isn't enough for this floor routine by @katelyn_ohashi. ???? pic.twitter.com/pqUzl7AlUA — UCLA Gymnastics (@uclagymnastics) January 13, 2019

If Ohashi can work in the music from some classic video games in her next floor exercise, she might just break the internet.