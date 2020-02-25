How to watch the UAE Tour – live stream, TV, results

null

The 2020 stage racing season is well under way, continuing this week with a key warm-up race, the UAE Tour. Cyclingnews will be bringing you live reports, post-race reports, results and news throughout the seven-day race in the Emirates.

After the stage 1 sprint on Sunday, won by Bora-Hansgrohe's Pascal Ackermann, and Monday's stage 2, with its punchy finish at Hatta Dam, where Lotto Soudal's Caleb Ewan won for the second year in a row, stage 3 heads into the mountains for a summit finish on Jebel Hafeet, with the same tough finish featuring as the finale for stage 5, too.

Read on to find out how to watch the UAE Tour via live stream, no matter your location, with ExpressVPN.

The return to racing of four-time Tour de France champion Chris Froome (Team Ineos) is the headline of the start list. Compatriot Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) is also at the race, which features the two summit finishes at Jebel Hafeet, as is 2018 winner Alejandro Valverde (Movistar).

Ewan leads UAE Tour after two stages

The star-studded start list continues with UAE Team Emirates prodigy Tadej Pogačar, Alexey Lutsenko (Astana), and the Bora-Hansgrohe duo of Rafał Majka and Emanuel Buchmann.

With no time trial in this year's edition, there should be as many as five sprint finishes to contest, and so the cream of the crop of the sprinting world have rolled up.

Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal), Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe), Sam Bennett (Deceuninck-QuickStep), Dylan Groenewegen (Jumbo-Visma), Fernando Gaviria (UAE Team Emirates), Mark Cavendish (Bahrain-McLaren) and Arnaud Démare (Groupama-FDJ) are all set to do battle over the week of racing, and so far it's one apiece for Ackermann and Ewan, with another bunch sprint foreseen for the finish of stage 4 on Wednesday.

UAE Tour live stream

The UAE Tour is being aired live across Europe via Eurosport and on the Eurosport Player.

You can sign up for a subscription to Eurosport Player for £6.99 / $9.16 for a month, £4.99 / $6.54 for a year-long monthly pass, or £39.99 / $52.42 for a 12-month pass.

Both Fubo.tv and FloBikes are airing the race in North America. Subscribing to FloBikes will set you back $30 per month or $150 for the year and gives you access to watch most of the season's biggest races.

Fubo.tv is available via free trial for a week upon signing up. Prices for Fubo.tv vary depending on your package, but the most popular package costs $54.99 per month for over 75 channels.

If you live outside a broadcast zone or are on holiday outside your country and find that the live streams to be geo-restricted, you can get around this by getting access to them by simulating being back in your home country via a 'virtual private network', or VPN, for your laptop, tablet or mobile.

TechRadar tested hundreds of VPNs and recommends the number-one VPN currently available as Express VPN. With ExpressVPN, you can watch on many devices at once including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets, etc.

2020 UAE Tour

Stage 1: The Pointe Palm Jumeirah - Dubai Silicon Oasis, 148km

Start: 09:00 GMT, 04:00 EST

Finish: 12:30 GMT, 08:30 EST

Stage 2: Hatta - Hatta Dam, 168km

Start: 08:15 GMT, 03:15 EST

Finish: 12:30 GMT, 08:30 EST

Stage 3: Al Qudra Cycle Track - Jebel Hafeet, 184km

Start: 07:50 GMT, 02:50 EST

Finish: 12:30 GMT, 08:30 EST

Stage 4: Zabeel Park - Dubai City Walk, 173km

Start: 08:20 GMT, 03:20 EST

Finish: 12:20 GMT, 08:20 EST

Stage 5: Al Ain - Jebel Hafeet, 162km

Start: 08:25 GMT, 03:25 EST

Finish: 12:30 GMT, 08:30 EST

Stage 6: Al Ruwais - Al Mirfa, 158km

Start: 07:30 GMT, 02:30 EST

Finish: 11:15 GMT, 07:15 EST

Stage 7: Al Maryah Island - Abu Dhabi Breakwater, 127km

Start: 09:25 GMT, 04:25 EST

Finish: 12:30 GMT, 08:30 EST