Watch: Tyson Fury's latest training video shows just how quick he really is

Tyson Fury trains during a media workout ahead of fighting Francesco Pianeta.

Former heavyweight champion Tyson Fury is looking sharp as he prepares to fight two-time world title challenger Francesco Pianeta later this month.

The controversial boxer has released a training video with personal trainer Ben Davison as he prepares to fight Pianeta in Belfast on August 18.

READ MORE: Sarri – Courtois’ Chelsea future decided on Monday

READ MORE: Jose’s transfer war with Man Utd takes new twist

With many questioning whether Fury can ever compete at the highest level, he has rolled back the years and looks in good form and fitness in training.

The 23-second clip sees Fury practising his punches and his hand speed seems quite impressive.

Swift with both hands and precise with his movement, the 29-year-old’s jabs delivered a power punch that could make his critics, as well as the Pianeta camp, take notice.

Tyson's hand speed is ridiculous ⚡️😩@Tyson_Fury is feeling ready more ready by the day 🙌 pic.twitter.com/5sD7l78KJI — Boxing on BT Sport (@BTSportBoxing) August 4, 2018





It is a welcome return to fitness for Fury. The self-titled ‘Gypsy King’ hadn’t fought for almost three years before he beat Algerian journeyman Sefer Seferi in June.

Before the Seferi bout, his previous fight had been his heavyweight title match against Wladimir Klitschko in July 2015.

READ MORE: Barcelona refuse to dampen Paul Pogba rumours

After that bout, Fury had his boxing licence revoked after he failed a doping test when he tested positive for cocaine ahead of a rematch against Klitschko.

As he attempts to clamber back up the heavyweight rankings, a good win against Pianeta could set him up with a mouth-watering showdown against American contender Deontay Wilder in December.

Story Continues



