Watch: Tyler Seguin makes young fan's birthday a special one





One week after Leafs star Mitch Marner made a fan’s dreams come true on Valentine’s Day, Stars centre Tyler Seguin did the very same for one of his biggest supporters.

A young fan, who was celebrating her birthday on Thursday night at the American Airlines Center watching Dallas take on St. Louis, had one wish for her special day: a signed stick from her favourite player.

Seguin, who was quick to notice the young fan’s sign during warmups, grabbed a sharpie and signed his stick before the game began. The young fan’s reaction as Seguin reaches to pass the signed stick over the glass was nothing short of priceless.





Not only did this lucky fan get the signed stick, her big day was capped off watching her favourite player score a goal in the Stars 5-2 win over the Blues. Not a bad way to spend your birthday!

Stars fan has special request for Tyler Seguin for her birthday (via @DallasStars Instagram)

