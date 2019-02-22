Watch: Tyler Seguin makes young fan's birthday a special one
One week after Leafs star Mitch Marner made a fan’s dreams come true on Valentine’s Day, Stars centre Tyler Seguin did the very same for one of his biggest supporters.
A young fan, who was celebrating her birthday on Thursday night at the American Airlines Center watching Dallas take on St. Louis, had one wish for her special day: a signed stick from her favourite player.
Seguin, who was quick to notice the young fan’s sign during warmups, grabbed a sharpie and signed his stick before the game began. The young fan’s reaction as Seguin reaches to pass the signed stick over the glass was nothing short of priceless.
That @tseguinofficial is a good one. 💚 pic.twitter.com/uPnCrfgs5R
— Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) February 22, 2019
Not only did this lucky fan get the signed stick, her big day was capped off watching her favourite player score a goal in the Stars 5-2 win over the Blues. Not a bad way to spend your birthday!
