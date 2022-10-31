Watch Tyler, the Creator Voice Jesus in Netflix's 'Big Mouth'

Tyler, the Creator recently voiced the character of Jesus Christ in season six of Netflix's Big Mouth.

The latest season of the popular animated series saw the Grammy-award-winning rapper make a special guest appearance. Tyler, the Creator was first announced earlier this month, but the characters was revealed prior to the release of the episode in a TikTok from Nick Kroll. Tyler's Jesus episode was the premiere episode for the newest season.

In the episode, Tyler can be heard talking with a man who appears to be worried about dancing with a girl and leaving room for Christ. He said, "I didn't even make that rule up. These white people made that up 'cause they couldn’t dance. They wanted everybody to suffer." The man responds, "Ok! Let's dance without leaving room for my saviour!" Tyler, the Creator is not the only big name appearing as a guest this season. The animated Netflix series sees guests such as Maroon 5' Adam Levine, Jeff Goldblum, Steve-O, Peter Capaldi, Amber RUffin, Chris O'Dowd and Annaleigh Ashford.

The regular voice cast members including Nick Kroll, John Mulaney, Jessi Klein, Jason Mantzoukas, Ayo Edebiri, Maya Rudolph, Fred Armisen, Jordan Peele, Ali Wong, Chelsea Peretti, Natasha Lyonne, Nathan Fillion, Kristen Schaal and Jenny Slate will be reappearing too. The sixth season follows "the theme of family as the beloved characters continue each of their journeys, discovering that while you can’t always pick your family, you can surround yourself with those that love you for who you are." The show as recentl renewed for a seventh season.

