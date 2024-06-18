How to watch Turkey vs Georgia for FREE: TV channel and live stream for Euro 2024 game today

How to watch Turkey vs Georgia for FREE: TV channel and live stream for Euro 2024 game today

Turkey kick things off in Group F at Euro 2024 against Georgia, who are making their debut at a major international tournament.

Touted as a potential dark horse for Euro 2020, Turkey crashed out at the group stage in disastrous fashion and arrive in Germany looking to right some wrongs.

CLICK HERE TO FOLLOW TURKEY VS GEORGIA LIVE!

With Portugal and the Czech Republic also in this group, it feels like a good chance to get some early points on the board for Vincenzo Montella’s men.

Willy Sagnol’s Georgians, meanwhile, successfully navigated play-off ties against both Luxembourg and Greece back in March to reach their first ever major finals in dramatic fashion.

Here’s everything you need to know about where to watch the game in Dortmund today.

Where to watch Turkey vs Georgia

TV channel: Today’s match will be broadcast live and free-to-air in the UK on BBC One. Coverage starts at 4:30pm BST ahead of a 5pm kick-off.

Live stream: The BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website will both provide a free live stream service for fans online.

Live blog: Follow all the action from Euro 2024 on Tuesday with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog.