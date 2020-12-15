What to Watch on Tuesday: Time is running out on Big Sky fall finale
The Bachelorette
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on ABC
Hometown dates get the quarantine bubble treatment, as Ivan, Ben, Zac, and Brendan introduce their families to Tayshia — all while staying put at LaQuinta. The Bachelorette gets the standard pushback from some anxious parents (“Everything’s happening so fast”), and pushes at least one of the guys to declare his true feelings. It’s a quieter hometown episode than in seasons past, but the eventual break-up at the end still packs a gut-punch. —Kristen Baldwin
The Voice
Trae Patton/NBC
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on NBC
Season Finale
The Voice is getting ready to crown a new winner! After socially distanced auditions, battles, and performances, season 19’s crop of talented singers is down to 5. Team Kelly’s DeSZ, Team John’s John Holiday, Team Gwen’s Carter Rubin, and Ian Flanigan and Jim Ranger, both from Team Blake. In addition to the coaches hitting the stage, Dan + Shay, Jason Derulo, Lauren Diagle, 24KGoldn, and Lewis Capaldi are among the stars singing hits of their own. A series of performances are all that stand between us and The Voice’s new winner. —Alamin Yohannes
Big Sky
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 10 p.m. on ABC
Midseason Finale
After only five episodes of twists and turns one more shocking than the next, Big Sky hurdles toward its winter finale. In "A Good Day to Die," Jenny (Katheryn Winnick) and Cassie (Kylie Bunbury) believe they're closing in on Legarski (John Carroll Lynch), but it's a race against the clock. Ronald (Brian Geraghty) and Legarski prepare to move the girls, but Jerrie makes one final attempt to convince Ronald to let them go. Confrontation is the name of the game, as Cassie confronts Legarski's wife Merilee (Brooke Smith) and Ronald gets aggressive with his mother. With Ryan Phillippe's surprising death in the pilot, no one is safe in Big Sky country. So one question remains, will the body count rack higher on the winter finale? —Maureen Lee Lenker
