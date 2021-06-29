What to Watch Tuesday: A special breaks down the US government’s UFO report

America’s Top Dog (8 p.m., A&E) - In the Season 2 premiere, a Hollywood superstar pup takes on a bird hunter, a talented pit bull goes up against a punk rock border poo, and two K9s named after movie villains face off. A second new episode airs at 9.

TMZ Investigates: UFOs - The Pentagon Proof (8 p.m., Fox) - In this one-hour special, TMZ analyzes the U.S. government’s official response to UFO conversations from an investigative standpoint. The special will walk viewers through UFO footage, including a never-before-seen video of UFOs from the deck of a USS naval ship, and speak with some of the people who experienced it firsthand. Interviews will feature senators, military pilots, a Harvard scientist, former Pentagon officials and the two people who pushed the government to release information it has held secret for more than 70 years.

The Legend of the Underground (9 p.m., HBO) - In this documentary uncovering discrimination in Nigeria and exploring the lives of several charismatic, non-conformist youth who must choose either to fight for freedom of expression or flee to live free. Through social media, they spark a cultural revolution.

Germanys Neo-Nazis & the Far Right (10 p.m., PBS NC) - In the latest “Frontline,” the rise of extremism and violence in Germany, including terror plots and attacks on Jews and migrants, the infiltration of security services and what authorities are doing to combat the problem.

