What to Watch on Tuesday: Impeachment: American Crime Story inaugurates its run

Impeachment: American Crime Story

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 10 p.m. on FX

Season Premiere

Impeachment: American Crime Story focuses primarily on three women at the center of the Bill Clinton presidential impeachment scandal that spawned a national media frenzy in 1998: Monica Lewinsky, the White-House-intern-turned-government-employee who had a sexual relationship with the president; Linda Tripp, a Pentagon worker who became Lewinsky's closest confidante; and Paula Jones, the woman who sued Clinton for sexual harassment. Of those women, Tripp and Jones ultimately got to say their piece as the situation played out. Not Lewinsky. She became a national punchline for years to come. Now, as an executive producer and consultant on the third season of American Crime Story, it's as if she's sharing her side of events. Powered by impressive performances by Beanie Feldstein, Sarah Paulson, and Annaleigh Ashford, the show forces viewers to reconcile with events that transpired and the parts we, as Americans, played in it. —Nick Romano

Hear more on all of today's must-see picks, plus the new season of Queen Sugar, in EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.

What ELSE to Watch

Check local listings

The View (season premiere) — ABC

8 p.m.

Bachelor in Paradise — ABC

DC's Stargirl — The CW

Lego Masters — Fox

History's Greatest Mysteries: Expedition Bermuda Triangle (season premiere) — History

Teen Mom OG (season premiere) — MTV

America's Got Talent — NBC

Queen Sugar (season premiere) — OWN

9 p.m.

The Real Housewives of New York City — Bravo

Supergirl — The CW

Chopped (Playing With Fire tournament finale) — Food Network

Fantasy Island — Fox

Story continues

Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant (season premiere) — MTV

10 p.m.

The Ultimate Surfer — ABC

Money Hungry (season finale) — Food Network

Hard Knocks: The Dallas Cowboys (season finale) — HBO

Capital One College Bowl (season finale) — NBC

Streaming

On the Verge (series debut) — Netflix

Rebuilding Hope: The Children of 9/11 (doc) — Magnolia Network

Movies

Samantha Rose — Digital/VOD

*times are ET and subject to change

