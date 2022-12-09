Watch Trevor Noah say his emotional goodbye to The Daily Show after 7 years as host

Trevor Noah has said his final goodbyes to The Daily Show.

Thursday night's episode marked the last for the late-night host after seven years with the Comedy Central program, and things got a bit emotional as he bid farewell to the show.

"I am so grateful," Noah told the live audience. "I remember when we started the show, we couldn't get enough people to fill an audience," he said, drawing a reaction from the crowd. "No, I always think it's good; that's how comedy is good enough," he continued, adding that he never takes audiences for granted at his shows.

Noah went on to thank the viewers at home, the people who shared clips, and yes, the critics, too. "Even the people who hate-watched — we still got the ratings, thank you. I'm eternally grateful to you," he joked.

He dedicated the rest of his farewell message to the Black women who have shaped his life. "I've often been credited with having these grand ideas — people are like, 'Oh Trevor, you're so smart' — and I'm like, 'Who do you think teaches me? Who do you think has shaped me, nourished me, informed me,' you know?" Noah singled out his mom, grandmother, and aunts as being especially impactful.

"I always tell people, if you truly want to learn about America, talk to Black women because unlike everybody else, Black women can't afford to f--- around and find out," he said. Visibly choking up, Noah ended his speech by telling the audience, "This has been an honor. Thank you."

Noah, who replaced previous host Jon Stewart in 2015, announced his plans to depart the show in September. The award-winning late-night franchise returns on Tuesday, Jan. 17, with comedy greats and all-star correspondents as guest hosts. Al Franken, Chelsea Handler, D. L. Hughley, Leslie Jones, John Leguizamo, Hasan Minhaj, Kal Penn, Sarah Silverman, Wanda Sykes, and Marlon Wayans, along with Daily Show correspondents and contributors, are set to host with additional details — including who Noah's permanent replacement will be — still to be announced.

Watch the full goodbye in the video below.

