Watch: Travis Kelce chugs beer before getting Cincinnati diploma at live 'New Heights' show
Travis and Jason Kelce earned University of Cincinnati degrees, but were unable to take part in graduation ceremonies.
Dr. Neville Pinto, UC's president, wore a cap and gown Thursday night to deliver diplomas to both players as they hosted their "New Heights" podcast event at Fifth Third Arena.
Travis hugged Dr. Pinto, and chugged a beer on stage before receiving the keepsake.
Last year, Travis chugged a beer off a replica of the Lombardi Trophy, before spiking it. Both brothers chugged beers at a recent Cleveland Cavaliers game.
Video of Travis slamming the beer was post on X by Bearcats and Cincinnati Bengals radio play-by-play announcer Dan Hoard:
The idea to end the event with the Kelce Brothers’ University of Cincinnati graduation ceremony was brilliant.
CINCINNATI WE LOVE YOU!!!
