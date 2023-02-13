Watch all the trailers that aired during Super Bowl 2023

A new crop of movie and TV trailers and teasers touched down during the 2023 Super Bowl on Sunday. Check out previews for The Flash, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, latest installments of the Scream and Fast and the Furious franchises, and more that aired during the Big Game below.

The Flash

The Flash starring Ezra Miller, Kiersey Clemons, and Michael Keaton hits theaters on June 16.

Disney100 Special Look

Disney kicked off its 100th anniversary festivities with a special look back celebrating Disney classics like Sleeping Beauty and Mary Poppins, to recent hits like Encanto and Black Panther, as well as the upcoming live-action remake of The Little Mermaid starring Halle Bailey.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves starring Regé-Jean Page, Michelle Rodriguez, Chris Pine, and Hugh Grant premieres March 31.

Fast X

Fast X, the first of the final two Fast films, starring Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, John Cena, Jason Momoa, Brie Larson, and Rita Moreno(!) speeds into theaters May 19.

Scream VI

Scream VI starring Jenna Ortega, Melissa Barrera, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Courteney Cox, and Hayden Panettiere is in theaters March 10.

65

65 starring Adam Driver battling dinosaurs premieres in theaters March 10.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts starring Anthony Ramos and Pete Davidson transformed into an Autobot rolls into theaters June 9.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Harrison Ford cracks the whip again in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny in theaters June 30.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 starring Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Pom Klementieff, Karen Gillan, Bradley Cooper, and Vin Diesel comes to theaters May 5.

Animal Control

Animal Control starring Joel McHale premieres Thursday, Feb. 16 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.

Poker Face

In a new spin on the usual Super Bowl teaser fare, Poker Face — the currently airing Peacock crime series created by Rian Johnson — features star Natasha Lyonne watching and commenting on other 2023 Super Bowl commercials, including one for her own show.

Story continues

Want more movie news? Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free newsletter to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, film reviews, and more.

Related content: