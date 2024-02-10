Watch the Trailer for the Upcoming Bon Jovi Docuseries “Thank You, Goodnight”

The 4-part series premieres on Hulu on April 26

The trailer for Bon Jovi's upcoming Hulu series, Thank You, Goodnight is here!

The streamer released a 29-second teaser of the four-part series to YouTube on Friday, and if the clip is any indication, the series is a wild ride for viewers, from the highest heights of the band's fame in the '80s through some of their lowest points on stage and off.

"Every night was a war," said the band's keyboardist, David Bryan, at one point in the trailer.

Paul Natkin/Getty Bon Jovi backstage in May 1984

Thank You, Goodnight will provide insight into the band's past through exclusive interviews and never-before-seen or heard photos and demo songs. But cameras also began following the band in February 2022 as Jon, 61, dealt with a vocal issue that threatened his future as a musician.

"I don't know if there's gonna be a happy ending," someone said off-camera in the trailer of the series.

Courtesy Subjects Jon Bon Jovi

Sambora, 64, told PEOPLE in November 2023 that he participated in the series and was open to being on stage with his former bandmates for a Bon Jovi reunion tour.

“There's a documentary that's being done about the band and stuff that I've participated in, and people want to come see us play, and it's going to make everybody happy,” the founding member of the band said. “I mean, essentially, that's why you do it at this point.”

All four episodes of the series will be available to stream on Hulu on April 26.



