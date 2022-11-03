Lionsgate recently released the first official trailer for Lamborghini: The Man Behind The Legend. "Based on the incredible true story" of Automobili Lamborghini founder Ferruccio Lamborghini, the upcoming film chronicles "the long life of the iconic entrepreneur, from the manufacturing of tractors at the start of his career, to creating military vehicles during World War II, and then on to designing and building the Lamborghini cars that ultimately defined his profound legacy."

Lamborghini: The Man Behind The Legend stars Frank Grillo as Ferruccio Lamborghini, with Mira Sorvino, Eliana Jones, Francesca De Martini, Luca Riemma, Giorgio Cantarini, and Gabriel Byrne as his rival Enzo Ferrari. Written and directed Bobby Moresco, a great focus is placed on Ferruccio's rivalry with Enzo but a striking throughline throughout the project is the Lamborghini founder's pursuit of unwavering perfection.

Watch the trailer for Lamborghini: The Man Behind The Legend set to release in select theaters nationwide and on VOD November 18.

