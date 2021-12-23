Watch the New Trailer for the 'Jujutsu Kaisen 0' Film

Initially revealed after the 24th and final episode of the Jujutsu Kaisen anime back in March, we now have a new trailer for the upcoming Jujutsu Kaisen 0 (Gekijō-ban Jujutsu Kaisen 0) film. Shown at Shueisha's recent Jump Festa event, the latest teaser reveals the movie's theme song "The Only Way" ("Itto") by King Gnu.

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 is based on Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen 0: Tokyo Prefectural Jujutsu High School (Jujutsu Kaisen 0 Tokyo Toritsu Jujutsu Kōtō Senmon Gakkō) prequel manga, with animation by MAPPA and distribution by TOHO.

Viz Media describes the story:

Yuta Okkotsu is a nervous high school student who is suffering from a serious problem—his childhood friend Rika has turned into a Curse and won't leave him alone. Since Rika is no ordinary Curse, his plight is noticed by Satoru Gojo, a teacher at Jujutsu High, a school where fledgling exorcists learn how to combat Curses. Gojo convinces Yuta to enroll, but can he learn enough in time to confront the Curse that haunts him?

Watch the new trailer for Jujutsu Kaisen 0 set to release in theatres throughout Japan December 24 above.

