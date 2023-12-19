Watch the Trailer for BLACKPINK's Epic Concert Film at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul (Exclusive)

The 70-minute film will premiere for free in VR on Dec. 26 via Meta Horizon Worlds

Get ready, Blinks! BLACKPINK is giving new life to their iconic Born Pink tour.

PEOPLE has the exclusive premiere of the trailer for BLACKPINK: A VR Encore, which captures the K-pop group's finale show on their world tour at the Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul.

The trailer opens with an explosive and up-close look at the group's legendary show, promising to be a "front row seat" for the experience.

“Filming our upcoming VR concert in the heart of Seoul has added an extra layer of magic to this project. It's where it all began for us, and being able to share this unique experience with our fans around the world feels incredibly special,” Rosé, Jisoo, Jennie and Lisa of BLACKPINK said in a statement of the film, directed by The Diamond Bros in partnership with Meta.

Shin Sun Jae, Hyun Ye Jin, Kim Min Kyoung BLACKPINK

Related: Blackpink Releases First New Song of 2023 with 'The Girls'

The quartet continued, “It's great to break down geographical barriers with The Diamond Bros and Meta, bringing back the memory of 'BLACKPINK WORLD TOUR [BORN PINK]' finale straight into your home.”

The 70-minute film will premiere for free in VR on Dec. 26 at 5 p.m. PT on Meta Horizon Worlds, which can be viewed with the Meta Quest VR headset. Fans can RSVP on the Meta Horizon Worlds event page here. For those who can't watch the event when it starts, replays will be available until the end of January.



BLACKPINK wrapped a legendary world tour in September. In August, they released their first song of 2023 called "The Girls."

Shin Sun Jae, Hyun Ye Jin, Kim Min Kyoung BLACKPINK

Related: BLACKPINK Attends Palace Banquet During South Korea State Visit — with a Shout Out from King Charles!

The single, released for the band's mobile game (aptly titled "BLACKPINK THE GAME"), marks the group's first new music since the release of their second album Born Pink last year.

"The Girls," according to a press release, "celebrates the quartet's unstoppable rise to the top and perfectly encapsulates their defiant, fun-loving attitude."

Story continues

BLACKPINK marked their seventh anniversary as a group on social media on Aug. 7, with each of the musicians paying tribute to their time in the band.



"Thank you, Blackpink for being such a blessing in my life. I have really been able to experience everything and more than what I have ever dreamed of growing up as an aspiring artist," Rosé, 26, wrote on Instagram.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.