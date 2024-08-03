How to watch track and field at the 2024 Paris Olympics: Live stream, TV channel information

(Photo by ANDREJ ISAKOVIC/AFP via Getty Images)

Track and field competition is officially underway at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

We have 11 days of track and field events to fill up the schedule, with many of those events being televised throughout the next week and a half.

Among the headlines for Team USA during track and field are four reigning gold medalists, with Ryan Crouser (men’s shot put), Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone (women’s hurdles), Katie Moon (women’s pole vault) and Valarie Allman (women’s discus).

Other big names to watch for the United States include Noah Lyles, Sha’Carri Richardson and Grant Holloway.

Here's how to watch every track and field event on Saturday, Aug. 3.

How to watch Olympic track and field

When : Saturday, August 3

TV channel : NBC, USA, E! (Watch all FREE on Fubo)

Live stream: Fubo

Track and field Saturday schedule

Men's Decathlon 110m Hurdles | 4:05 a.m. | E!

Men's Pole Vault Qualification | 4:10 a.m. | E!

Men's 100m Preliminary Round | 4:35 a.m. | E!

Men's Decathlon Discus Throw - Group A | 4:55 a.m. | E!

Women's 800m Repechage Round | 5:10 a.m. | E!

Men's 100m Round 1 | 5:45 a.m. | E!

Men's Decathlon Discus Throw - Group B | 6 a.m. | E!

Men's Decathlon Pole Vault | 7:40 a.m. | E!

Men's Decathlon Javelin - Group A | 1:10 p.m. | USA Network

Men's 1500m Repechage Round 1 | 1:15 p.m. | USA Network

Men's Shot Put Final | 1:35 p.m. | USA Network

Women's 100m Semifinal | 1:50 p.m. | USA Network

Men's Decathlon Javelin Throw - Group B | 2:10 p.m. | USA Network

Women's Triple Jump Final | 2:20 p.m. | USA Network

4 x 400m Relay Mixed Final | 2:55 p.m. | USA Network

Women's 100m Final | 3:20 p.m. | USA Network

Men's Decathlon 1500m | 3:45 p.m. | USA Network

This article originally appeared on For The Win: How to watch track and field at the 2024 Paris Olympics: Live stream, TV channel information