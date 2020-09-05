How to watch the Tour de France – live TV and streaming

We head into the Pyrenees 2020 Tour de France with Mitchelton-Scott's Adam Yates in the yellow jersey, after Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) lost his race lead due to an illegal feed in the last 20km of stage 5.

Jumbo-Visma's Wout van Aert took his second stage win of the race on a crosswind-hit stage 7 in Lavaur, with Alexey Lutsenko (Astana) triumphing on Mont Aigoual on Thursday.

Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma), winner on stage 4, now lies second overall, with fellow Slovenian Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) third. Defending champion Egan Bernal(Team Ineos) is back and staying safe so far, with the gaps tight so far - 15 riders sit within 16 seconds of Yates.

Cyclingnews will be bringing you full live coverage, reports, results, news, interviews and analysis throughout the race. Read on to find out how to watch the 2020 Tour de France via live stream, no matter your location, with ExpressVPN.

While the general classification favourites look to be on the two stacked Ineos and Jumbo-Visma teams, there are plenty of other big names to keep an eye on, too.

Colombian representation comes courtesy of former runner-up Nairo Quintana (Arkéa-Samsic), debutant Miguel Ángel López (Astana) and the EF Pro Cycling trio of Rigoberto Urán, Sergio Higuita and Daniel Martínez, although Martínez already appears to be out of the running for the GC after hitting the ground twice on stage 2.

Richard Carapaz will be Bernal's right-hand man at Ineos, while in the absence of Froome and Thomas, British hopes will be pinned on Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott), who already sits in second place overall, four seconds behind Alaphilippe, going into Monday's third stage.

Besides Alaphilippe, Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ), Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale) and Guillaume Martin (Cofidis) will carry the hopes of the home nation, while Mikel Landa (Bahrain McLaren), Alejandro Valverde and Enric Mas (both Movistar) are Spain's main GC men.

Emanuel Buchmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) will look to improve on his fourth place last year, while other top GC riders include UAE Team Emirates duo Fabio Aru and Tadej Pogačar and Trek-Segafredo leaders Richie Porte and Bauke Mollema.

In terms of sprinters – with their opportunities this year few and far between – triple stage winner in 2019 Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) leads the way. He'll compete against Sam Bennett (Deceuninck-QuickStep), Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe), Elia Viviani (Cofidis), Giacomo Nizzolo (NTT Pro Cycling) and Alexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates), among others, with Kristoff top of the table so far following his victory on the opening stage in Nice, which gave him the race's first yellow jersey.

Although the Norwegian subsequently lost it to Alaphilippe, Kristoff will wear the green jersey as leader of the points classification for Monday's stage.

Other major names on the start list include Dylan Teuns (Bahrain McLaren), Greg Van Avermaet (CCC Team), Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma), Dan Martin (Israel Start-Up Nation), Tiesj Benoot (Team Sunweb) and world champion Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo), who took second place on the opening stage.

Lotto Soudal's Philippe Gilbert and John Degenkolb are already out, with both riders falling victim to crashes on the wet and slippery opening stage on Saturday, with Gilbert fracturing his kneecap and Degenkolb finishing outside the time limit.

Click here for details of the route on what will be a climber-friendly three weeks in France. Check below for all the details of how to watch all the action at the Tour de France.

Tour de France live stream

Follow Cyclingnews on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for alerts on important stories and action during the race.

The Tour de France is being aired comprehensively across a number of networks, and is being aired live across Europe, Asia and Australia via Eurosport and on the Eurosport Player.

You can sign up for a subscription to Eurosport Player for £6.99 / $9.26 for a month, £4.99 / $6.61 for a year-long monthly pass, or £39.99 / $52.99 for a 12-month pass.

The GCN Race Pass, available on the GCN app, is also airing the race in the UK and Australia. Access in the UK will set you back £39.99 for a year. There's also an option to pay for the Race Pass month-by-month, although the year pass is much better value.

