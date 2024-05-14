How to watch Tottenham vs Man City: TV channel and live stream for Premier League today

Tottenham tonight host Manchester City in a game that could have huge implications on the Premier League title race.

Spurs kept their slim hopes of Champions League qualification alive by beating Burnley on Saturday, so still have somehting to play for.

That could help north London rivals Arsenal, who will need City to slip-up if they are to have much chance of winning the title.

City, meanwhile, thrashed Fulham 4-0 on their last visit to London and are in ominous form but do have a terrible record at Spurs over recent years.

Where to watch Tottenham vs Man City

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR. Coverage starts at 7pm BST ahead of an 8pm kick-off.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Sky Go App.

LIVE coverage: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog!