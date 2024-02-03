How to watch Everton vs Tottenham: TV channel and live stream for Premier League game today

Tottenham and Everton kick off another Premier League weekend this lunchtime.

Spurs beat Brentford in a drama-filled London derby on Wednesday and can now go level on points with both Arsenal and Manchester City with another victory on the road today.

Ange Postecoglou's side have 16 games left of the their season after being knocked out of both domestic cups and have a favourable run in the league for a number of weeks ahead.

The manager will know the importance of building momentum heading into the run-in, starting with a possible tricky trip to Goodison Park. Here's how you can watch the game live today...

Where to watch Everton vs Tottenham

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on TNT Sports, with coverage beginning at 11am before a 12.30pm GMT kick-off.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Discovery+ app and website.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog, with expert analysis from Dom Smith.