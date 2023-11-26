How to watch Tottenham vs Aston Villa: TV channel and live stream for Premier League game today

Tottenham welcome Aston Villa to north London in the Premier League later today.

After a wonderful start to the season, Ange Postecoglou’s side have now lost two games in a row.

While there is little need to panic just yet, Spurs need to turn it around and their task has not got any easier with injuries to key players.

Villa will offer a stern test, too. One of the Premier League’s form teams, Unai Emery has completely transformed the club since replacing Steven Gerrard and there is even talk about a potential push for the top four.

Here’s everything you need to know about where to watch the game.

Where to watch Tottenham vs Aston Villa

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on Sky Sports, with coverage beginning on Sky Sports Premier League at 1pm.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Sky Go app and website.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog, with expert analysis from Dan Kilpatrick and Dom Smith at the ground.