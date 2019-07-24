Watch: Tottenham trio take on 100 kids during pre-season tour

Tottenham’s Harry Kane, Dele Alli and Erik Lamela took on 100 children during their pre-season tour of China on Tuesday.

The trio were up against 100 kids aged between six and ten in Shaghai to to mark the Centennial of AIA.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

READ MORE: Tokyo 2020: New Olympics sports you'll fall in love with

READ MORE: Olympic Games: What London 2012 venues look like now

READ MORE: Tokyo 2020 will have 'the first sustainable medals in history'

The 100 started strong, pressed well and gave the Spurs stars little time on the ball, when they had it.

They broke down the right hand side and took the lead, passing into the empty net.

Alli pulled one back for the Spurs trio from the penalty spot after he took a tumble inside the area.

The 100 run them ragged and Lamela in particular looked exhausted at times.

Story continues

It ended 1-1 and after the full-time whistle Kane said they were made to ‘work hard’ for their draw.

Featured from our writers