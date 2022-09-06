Watch: The top Idaho high school football plays from Week 2
Check out the best high school football plays from all around Idaho in the video above.
How do we select the best plays? The Statesman watches, reviews and ranks submissions from coaches throughout the state, publishing the final list.
Get caught on everything from Week 2 at these links:
Rocky Mountain’s quarterback was unsung. Then he erupted for 5 TDs to top Mountain View
Owyhee used not one, not two, but three defensive TDs to top Boise in battle of unbeatens
Prep football recap: Eagle bounces back. Nampa gets first 5A win. BK shuts out Centennial
And take a look at the top plays from previous weeks here: