How To Watch The Tokyo Olympics Closing Ceremony On TV & Streaming: Date, Time And Channels

After weathering a pandemic, a tsunami, an earthquake and blistering heat, the Tokyo Olympics are coming to a close on Sunday.

When:

The Closing Ceremony will take place on Sunday, August 8, 2021. The final day will also feature medal-round competitions in Track & Field, Volleyball, Water Polo, Boxing, Handball and Basketball.

Where:

The National Stadium in Tokyo, Japan

How to Watch:

The Tokyo Olympics Closing Ceremony will take place on Sunday at 8:00 p.m. local time in Japan. It will air live on Peacock at 7:00 a.m. ET on Sunday while the primetime rebroadcast will air on NBC at 8:00 p.m. ET.

Here’s a list of all of NBC’s Closing Ceremony coverage on Sunday:

2 a.m. to 7 a.m. ET: End of Olympics programming – USA

7 a.m. ET: Live Closing Ceremony coverage – Peacock

7 p.m. to 8 p.m. ET: Coverage on Tokyo Gold – NBC

8 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET: Primetime Closing Ceremony – NBC

What To Expect:

Oddly, little is known about Sunday’s Closing Ceremony. The IOC recently revealed that the event will be inspired by the motto “Worlds We Share,” which it says represents “the idea that each of us inhabits their own world.”

The statement continued, “Even if we cannot be together, we can share the same moment, and that is something that we will never forget. It is this salient message which we believe will create a Closing Ceremony that will open the door to a brighter future.”

One thing is for sure: With daily Covid infections topping 5,000 this week in Tokyo, there will be no fans inside the 68,000-person capacity stadium for the event. There may be some outside. Hundreds of spectators gathered outside the building during the Games’ Opening Ceremony protesting the Olympics being run while Tokyo is under a state of emergency.

Many athletes have already traveled back to their home countries. That will reduce the number of athletes marching in the ceremony. After close to 400 Games-related infections, athletes were required to leave Japan within 48 hours of “the completion of their competition or when they are eliminated (whichever is sooner).”

Baseball’s Eddy Alvarez and basketball superstar Sue Bird carried the flag for the U.S. at the start of the Games. U.S. javelin thrower and four-time Olympian Kara Winger was selected by a vote among fellow Team USA athletes to bear the flag in the Closing Ceremony on Sunday. The honor went to Simone Biles in Rio.

Team USA athletes in attendance will wear nautical-style white jackets with blue collars by Ralph Lauren. The jackets were designed and manufactured over a year ago for the Ceremony’s original 2020 date.

For other countries, gymnast Rebeca Andrade, who won silver in the all-around and gold on vault, will carry the flag for Brazil. Texas-born sprinter Marcell Jacobs, the surprise winner of the men’s 100-meter race, will carry Italy’s flag.

Speaking of flags, at the conclusion of the ceremony the Olympic flag will be handed off from Japan to France for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

