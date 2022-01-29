Watch Today 's third-hour hosts react to Family Guy roasting them

Tyler Aquilina
·1 min read

Today has joined EW in the proud tradition of getting roasted on Family Guy — and the hosts are actually loving it.

On the NBC morning news show Friday, third-hour co-host Dylan Dreyer introduced a clip from a recent Family Guy episode mocking her segment of the show. In the episode, Peter (Seth MacFarlane) buys his wife, Lois (Alex Borstein), an exercise bike called a "Pedalton" for Valentine's Day, explaining, "I thought you'd like it. I saw it on The Today Show."

"Second hour with Hoda [Kotb] and Savannah [Guthrie] or third hour with the nonsense people?" Lois asks.

"Second hour," replies Peter, to Lois's delight.

Her delight, though, was nothing compared to Today co-host Al Roker's. When the clip ended, the weatherman ecstatically yelled, "We made Family Guy! We made Family Guy!"

"It's your fault," Roker's co-host Sheinelle Jones told him, to which he replied, "Thank you. I'm very happy. We're the nonsense people!"

"This is, like, the highlight of my career," Dreyer added.

Craig Melvin had perhaps the best response, however: "At least Peter and Lois are watching." As he threw to a commercial break, he added, "More nonsense after this."

Family Guy airs Sundays at 9:30 p.m. ET/PT on Fox. Watch the full Today segment below.

