How to watch Tirreno-Adriatico – live TV and streaming

Tirreno-Adriatico is underway in its new, rather bizarre, calendar spot of midway through the Tour de France. There's a quality start list racing in Italy at the expanded eight-day race, though, including three Tour de France champions.

Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) won the opening two stages before Michale Woods (EF Pro Cycling) triumphed on a hilly stage 3, taking the race lead. Stage 4 is another tough one featuring two HC climbs.

Big names at the start include former Tour winners Vincenzo Nibali (Trek-Segafredo) and the Ineos Grenadiers duo of Geraint Thomas and Chris Froome. Alpecin-Fenix phenom Mathieu van der Poel is another big draw at the race across Italy.

Cyclingnews will be bringing you full live coverage, reports, results, news, interviews and analysis throughout the race. Read on to find out how to watch Tirreno-Adriatico via live stream, no matter your location, with ExpressVPN.

The race will feature a mix of hilly and sprint stages, as well as a summit finish at Sasotettto (11.9km at 7.1 per cent) on stage 5 and a closing time trial in San Benedetto del Tronto.

Along with Woods, Nibali, Froome and Thomas, GC contenders are likely to include Jakob Fuglsang (Astana), Dylan Teuns (Bahrain McLaren), Rafał Majka (Bora-Hansgrohe), Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott), and Fausto Masnada (Deceuninck-QuickStep).

Several sprinters will be looking to compete with Fernando Gaviria (UAE Team Emirates) and Ackermann. Michael Matthews (Team Sunweb), Phil Bauhaus (Bahrain McLaren) and Nathan Haas (Cofidis) are prime among them.

Finally, Filippo Ganna and Rohan Dennis (Ineos Grenadiers), Victor Campenaerts (Lottto Soudal), Edoardo Affini (Mitchelton-Scott) and Alex Dowsett (Israel Start-Up Nation) will all have an eye on the final time trial.

Check below for all the details of how to watch all the action at Tirreno-Adriatico.

Tirreno-Adriatico live stream

Tirreno-Adriatico is being aired comprehensively across a number of networks, and is being aired live across Europe, Asia and Australia via Eurosport and on the Eurosport Player.

You can sign up for a subscription to Eurosport Player for £6.99 / $9.26 for a month, £4.99 / $6.61 for a year-long monthly pass, or £39.99 / $52.99 for a 12-month pass.

The GCN Race Pass, available on the GCN app, is also airing the race in the UK and Australia. Access in the UK will set you back £39.99 for a year. There's also an option to pay for the Race Pass month-by-month, although the year pass is much better value.

FloBikes are showing the race in Canada. Subscribing to FloBikes will set you back $30 per month or $150 for the year, and gives you access to watch most of the season's biggest races.

Fubo.tv will also air the race in the USA. That's available for a one-week free trial, while its most popular package costs $54.99 per month for over 75 channels.

The race is also being shown on various broadcasters around Europe, including Rai Sport in Italy, Sporza in Belgium, and on L'Equipe TV in France.

If you live outside a broadcast zone or are on holiday outside your country and find that the live streams to be geo-restricted, you can get around this by getting access to them by simulating being back in your home country via a 'virtual private network', or VPN, for your laptop, tablet or mobile.

Our sister site TechRadar tested hundreds of VPNs and recommends the number-one VPN currently available as Express VPN. With ExpressVPN, you can watch on many devices at once including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets, etc.

Race schedule

Monday, September 7

Stage 1: Lido di Camaiore – Lido di Camaiore (133km), 12:45 – 15:55 CET

Tuesday, September 8

Stage 2: Camaiore – Follonica (201km), 11:15 – 15:56 CET

Wednesday, September 9

Stage 3: Follonica – Saturnia (217km), 10:40 – 15:58 CET

Thursday, September 10

Stage 4: Terni – Cascia (194km), 11:00 – 15:59 CET

Friday, September 11

Stage 5: Norcia – Sassotetto (202km), 10:30 – 15:58 CET

Saturday, September 12

Stage 6: Castelfidardo – Senigallia (171km), 12:00 – 15:54 CET

Sunday, September 13

Stage 7: Pieve Torina – Loreto (181km), 11:30 – 15:55 CET

Monday, September 14

Stage 8: San Benedetto del Tronto ITT (10.1km), 12:00 – 16:00 CET