What to Watch on Thursday: XOXO, Gossip Girl is back with HBO Max's sleek reboot

You know you love her — and she's back. Nine years after it ended its run on The CW, the scandalous series is disrupting the calm on a new network and the gossipmonger's got a new platform to boot. When we catch up with the Manhattan elite, they're being terrorized by the omnipresent former blogger via Instagram and our cast of influencers, social warriors, and Met step dwellers are not about it. The phone alerts aren't all that have changed in this continuation; expect a more diverse and inclusive cast this time around and wayyyyyy more money. "The show is elevated; it's more sophisticated and it's bigger," showrunner Joshua Safran tells EW. "It's more like Downton Abbey in terms of sprawling cast and one event every episode. Being a millionaire at a private school back in 2007 is so much different than now. We're dealing in global billions." Sounds richly entertaining. —Ruth Kinane

In a way, the freshman season of the innovative HBO Max teen dramedy ends where it begins, with one last party at Riley's house. Love isn't quite in the air after the Valentine's Day dance, but the truth is leading to some unexpected breakups, reconciliations, and revelations — like more classmates finding out who Panda Express girl is. —Marcus Jones

