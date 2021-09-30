What to Watch on Thursday: Station 19 and Grey's Anatomy return with another crossover
Station 19 & Grey's Anatomy
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m./9 p.m. on ABC
Season Premiere
Station 19 and Grey's Anatomy are kicking off their new seasons with a crossover event that promises a car crash, an explosion, and maybe a wedding? And let's not forget that someone from Meredith's past will be returning to Grey Sloan Memorial. —Samantha Highfill
Big Sky
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 10 p.m. on ABC
Season Premiere
Big Sky is back with new mysteries for its second season, and a new showrunner, Elwood Reid (Barkskins, The Chi) taking over from creator David E. Kelley. Just weeks after their violent showdown with Ronald (Brian Geraghty), Cassie (Kylie Bunbury) and Jenny (Katheryn Winnick) are trying to pick up the pieces of their lives. Still recovering from being shot, Jenny decides to take Tubbs up on his offer and return to life on the force. But Cassie is single-minded in her determination to find Ronald. Meanwhile, a new case is afoot as a group of local teenagers accidentally witness a shady man crash his truck. They barely escape with their lives and find themselves in a heap of trouble after making off with the victim's drugs and money. And that's just the first episode back… —Maureen Lee Lenker
Unidentified With Demi Lovato
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Peacock
Series Debut
Sorry not sorry if this new series freaks you out. Demi Lovato — along with their sister, Dallas, and best friend, Matthew — is on a mission to learn whatever she can about the unexplained and investigate extraterrestrial events, sparked by her own experience. "We were stargazing and we tried to do this protocol where you make contact, and all of a sudden something showed up directly above us in the sky," Lovato says of a trip to the Southern California desert on their 28th birthday. "It was huge lights that made a question mark, almost, in the sky — and then it just backed out. I realized [then] that my life was probably going to change in a spiritual way, because I have a spiritual connection to this journey as well." We're confident you may see something cool and questionable on this journey too. —Gerrad Hall
