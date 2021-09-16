What to Watch on Thursday: The Squad says goodbye on Brooklyn Nine-Nine series finale
Brooklyn Nine-Nine
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on NBC
Series Finale
Remember back in 2018, when you thought you'd have to say goodbye to Jake & Amy & Holt and the rest of the precinct when Fox canceled the show? Well, goodbyes can be delayed, but they can't be denied. So here we are, three seasons on NBC later, and the cult cop comedy that was savvy, silly and socially conscious is signing off with a one-hour finale. The network is playing it close to the bulletproof vest, releasing only this tease for the last episode(s): "The Squad takes stock of their eight years together and looks towards their future." A future that does not include a weekly group-shout of "Nine-Nine!"? That feels uncool, uncool, uncool. Maybe you should just cue up season 1 again and slowly work your way to the finale. After all, you can't rush a goodbye.—Dan Snierson
Related content:
Brooklyn Nine-Nine flashback: How Amy's bomb wedding-vows punchline came to life
Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Andre Braugher on what needs to change about police shows
Terry Crews says Brooklyn Nine-Nine scrapped episodes from new season after George Floyd's death
Dan Brown's The Lost Symbol
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Peacock
Series Debut
Tom Hanks who? Ashley Zukerman (Succession, Designated Survivor) steps into the iconic shoes of Robert Langdon, the hero-academic at the center of Dan Brown's popular series of novels starting with Angels & Demons and then The Da Vinci Code. This series, based on the third of the five-book series, follows the symbologist's early adventures as he rushes to solve a series of deadly puzzles to save his kidnapped mentor and thwart a global conspiracy. Y'know, amateur stuff. No big deal. —Gerrad Hall
Related content:
What's in a Page: Dan Brown writes at 4 in the morning, and more secrets of his trade
Pop Culture of My Life: Da Vinci Code author Dan Brown was haunted by Jaws
Hear more on all of today's must-see picks, plus what Tacoma F.D.'s Steve Lemme and Kevin Heffernan are watching, in EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.
What ELSE to Watch
8 p.m.
Coroner — The CW
Floribama Shore (season premiere) — MTV
9 p.m.
When Nature Calls With Helen Mirren — ABC
The Outpost — The CW
Flipping 101 With Tarek El Moussa (season premiere) — HGTV
Double Shot at Love with DJ Pauly D and Vinny (season premiere) — MTV
Dark Side of the Ring (midseason premiere) — VICE TV
10 p.m.
The Hustler — ABC
The Premise (anthology series debut) — FX on Hulu
Tacoma F.D. (season premiere) — truTV
What We Do in the Shadows — FX
Streaming
Tiny Food Fight (series debut) — Discovery+
The Harper House (animated series debut) — Paramount+
Backyard Blowout (series debut) — Peacock
Cheyenne & Lola (series debut) — Sundance Now
Movies
Los Últimos Frikis (doc) — Topic
Eating Our Way Into Extinction (doc) — VOD
*times are ET and subject to change
We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Be sure to listen/subscribe to our What to Watch podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Player FM, or wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts, or via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home).