What to Watch Thursday: ‘Snoop & Martha’ Halloween special, David Chang on Hulu

The Blacklist (8 p.m., NBC) - In the two years following Elizabeth Keen’s death, Reddington and the task force have disbanded, with Red’s whereabouts unknown. But when one of their own is injured in the line of duty, they are drawn back together to bring down a global conspiracy in the Season 9 opener.

Snoop & Martha’s Very Tasty Halloween (Peacock) - This competition special, hosted by Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart, has teams of three bakers tasked with baking and building a full-sensory 12’x12’ Halloween world that people can literally explore, taste and devour. The catch? Their worlds must be inspired by the concept of fear. Imagine larger-than-life-sized chocolate spiders, cake monsters and sugar-coated trees flowering with treats.

The Next Thing You Eat (Hulu) - From chef David Chang and Academy Award–winning documentary filmmaker Morgan Neville, “The Next Thing You Eat” is a six-episode docuseries that explores the seismic changes happening all around us and what they mean for the way we’ll eat in the future. Chang and a diverse cast of characters dive headfirst into what lies ahead, including everything from robots, to lab-grown fish, to insect farms, to artificial intelligence calling all the shots.

The Girl in the Woods (Peacock) - In this new supernatural drama, monsters are real, kept at bay behind a mysterious door in a cult-like colony. Teenage runaway Carrie’s job is to guard that door, but when strange occurrences begin to shake the sleepy mining town to its core, she must enlist the help of new friends Nolan and Tasha. The group becomes an unlikely trio of monster slayers, determined to save their loved ones. As they fight back, Nolan and Tasha can’t help but wonder — can they really trust Carrie? All eight episodes drop today.

