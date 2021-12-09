What to Watch on Thursday: ‘Sex and the City’ sequel hits HBO Max

A Fiancé For Christmas (8 p.m., Lifetime) - In this new Lifetime movie, a single woman opens a fake wedding registry hoping a shopping spree would cheer her up. When the registry is discovered, she’s too embarrassed to tell the truth. Instead, she finds a fake fiancé to help her navigate the holiday festivities.

And Just Like That (HBO Max) - At last! The next chapter of the HBO series “Sex and the City” follows Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) and Charlotte (Kristin Davis) as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s. The series also stars Sara Ramírez, Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker, Karen Pittman, Chris Noth, Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg, Willie Garson and Evan Handler. We get two new episodes today and after that, a new episode each Thursday.

The Housewives of the North Pole (Peacock) - In this new Peacock original movie, the Christmas Queens of North Pole, Vermont — Trish (Kyle Richards) and Diana (Betsy Brandt) — have won the Best Holiday House decorating competition every year for the past nine years. But days before Christmas, a friendship-ending argument sparks a town-wide feud and draws the attention of a national magazine writer hoping to make a name for herself with her scintillating exposé.

Creamerie (Hulu) - A new original series from Hulu: In the not too distant future, a viral plague has swept the earth. In a matter of weeks, it killed 99% of men. The 1% were sent to The Facility in New Zealand but didn’t survive. Or did they? “Creamerie” picks up eight years after the near-mass-extinction.

