What to Watch Thursday: New docuseries on Epstein’s ‘Partner in Crime’ premieres

Ghislaine: Partner in Crime (Paramount+) - A new four-hour documentary series explores the life of Ghislaine Maxwell, the infamous partner to Jeffrey Epstein, a convicted sex offender who died in prison. Maxwell was found guilty in federal court in December 2021 of recruiting and trafficking minor girls to be sexually assaulted by Epstein. She is scheduled to be sentenced in June and could spend up to 65 years in prison. The docuseries features revealing, emotional interviews with Maxwell’s siblings Ian, Kevin and Isabel Maxwell; her friends; legal experts; and her alleged victims. It also unravels the shocking pyramid scheme of sexual abuse that Maxwell controlled, and uncovers what really happened at Epstein’s properties, including his private island. The full series streams today on Paramount+, which starts at $4.99 per month.

The Dropout (Hulu) - The final episode of this Hulu original limited series tracking the rise and fall of Elizabeth Holmes and her fraudulent company Theranos lands today. Can’t wait.

