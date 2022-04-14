What to Watch Thursday: ABC News special looks at the life of Patrick Swayze

Mysteries of the Abandoned (8 p.m., Discovery) - The Season 9 premiere looks at a luxurious skyscraper in the center of a bustling Bangkok metropolis that is now an eerily derelict ghost tower. Plus, experts investigate and uncover a devastating financial crisis entangled in plots of a murder mystery that led to the development’s demise.

Superstar: Patrick Swayze (10 p.m., ABC) - ABC’s “Superstar” series has profiled many late great celebrities in the past, including Whitney Houston, Robin Williams, George Michael and Richard Pryor. Tonight, the series looks at actor Patrick Swayze and chronicles his rise to fame. The documentary-style special “tells the dynamic life story of the American heartthrob — from his upbringing around his mother’s ballet company and her fight against segregation to the high school football injury that set him on his path to stardom to his leading roles in the hit films ‘Dirty Dancing’ and ‘Ghost’ and cult classics ‘Roadhouse’ and ‘Point Break.’ Through interviews with co-stars and friends who open up about Swayze for the first time publicly, as well as footage from the ABC News archives, the program provides new insight into Swayze’s courageous spirit, his many talents and the cancer diagnosis that tragically ended his life at the age of 57.” Interviews for tonight’s special include co-stars Demi Moore, Tony Goldwyn, Liam Neeson, Lea Thompson and C. Thomas Howell, plus family friends Debbie Allen and Jaclyn Smith. If you miss tonight’s show, you can watch tomorrow on Hulu.

The Kardashians (Hulu) - The new reality series featuring the women of the Kardashian family lands today. Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall (Jenner) and Kylie (Jenner) “bring the cameras back to give truth to their stories. From the intense pressures of running billion-dollar businesses to the hilarious joys of playtime and school drop-offs, this series brings viewers into the fold with a rivetingly honest story of love & life in the spotlight.” New episodes land weekly.

Killing It (Peacock) - A comedy about class, capitalism and one man’s quest to achieve the American dream. And also about hunting really big snakes. From the creative minds behind “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” and starring Craig Robinson

