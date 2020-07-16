What to Watch on Thursday: 30 Rock is back for one night only with NBC reunion special
We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Facebook Watch, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Check out our recommendations below, and click here to learn how you can stream our picks via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home) or podcast app (Spotify, iTunes, Google Play).
30 Rock: A One-Time Special
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on NBC
In a perfect bit of synergy from a show that so often satirized such a thing (is Bitch Hunter still on?), 30 Rock is returning for a special reunion to promote the launch of Peacock, which will be streaming the entire Emmy-winning series. While the last few months have seen countless versions of beloved casts reuniting, Tina Fey and company are taking it to the next level with an hour-long episode featuring Fey, Alec Baldwin, Tracy Morgan, Jane Krakowski, Jack McBrayer, and more in-character. Come to see how Liz Lemon and Jack Donaghy are handling the pandemic, but stay for whatever problems Tracy and Jenna are solving — and causing. —Derek Lawrence
Related content:
30 Rock reunion won't air on all NBC TV stations. Cue nerd rage.
Tina Fey's Liz Lemon accosts maskless New Yorker in 30 Rock reunion teaser
30 Rock episodes with blackface pulled from streaming, syndication following Tina Fey's request
What ELSE to Watch
8 p.m.
Killer Camp (series debut) — The CW
Celebrity Watch Party (season finale) — Fox
Double Shot at Love with DJ Pauly D & Vinny — MTV
9 p.m.
Don't — ABC
The Real Housewives of New York City — Bravo
Labor of Love (season finale) — Fox
10 p.m.
To Tell the Truth — ABC
The Bold Type (season finale) — Freeform
Conjoined Twins: Inseparable — TLC
Streaming
David Makes Man (streaming debut) — HBO Max
The House of Ho (docuseries debut) — HBO Max
Fatal Affair (movie) — Netflix
Indian Matchmaking (series debut) — Netflix
The Silencing (movie) — DirecTV
*times are ET and subject to change