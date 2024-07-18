How to watch three former Gamecocks face off in WNBA All-Star Game featuring Team USA

Three former South Carolina women’s basketball players will play in the AT&T WNBA All-Star Game 2024 on Saturday in Phoenix: A’ja Wilson, Aliyah Boston and Allisha Gray.

The league’s All-Stars will take on the U.S. women’s national team before the latter seeks its eighth consecutive Olympic gold medal in Paris this summer.

USC ties UConn (with its three Team USA members) for the college program second-most present at this year’s game, while Notre Dame leads with four alumni represented (with two on each team).

Here’s everything you need to know about the game, including how players were selected, where to watch and a full schedule of events for All-Star weekend:

How does WNBA All-Star voting work?

All-Star voting gathered input from fans (weighed 50%), current WNBA players (25%) and media members (25%) from June 13-29.

Those who finished in the top-10 were automatically selected for the All-Star Game. Anyone not already a member of the 5-on-5 Olympic roster were assigned to the WNBA team. The rest of Team WNBA’s 12-person roster were picked from the next 36 highest ranking players by the league’s 12 head coaches.

Boston received the second most fan votes (618,680) behind Indiana Fever teammate Caitlin Clark (700,735), while Wilson finished third with 607,300 votes. Former Gamecocks Ty Harris and Kamilla Cardoso were part of the 36-player pool but not picked as 2024 All-Stars.

How to watch the WNBA All-Star Game

Who: Team WNBA vs. Team USA

Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix

When: 8:30 p.m. Saturday

TV: ABC

Stream: The ESPN app

Gamecocks to watch

A’ja Wilson: This year’s All-Star Game is Wilson’s sixth. The Las Vegas Aces star served as an All-Star team captain in 2019 and 2022 and was the league’s leading vote-getter the past two seasons. Wilson was named Western Conference Player of the Month in both May and June, having averaged 26.5 points the first month (second in the league) and 27.2 points the second (first).

She has notched 12 games with 25-plus points and 10-plus rebounds, which is the most in a single season in league history.

Aliyah Boston: Boston, 2021 NCAA champion and reigning WNBA Rookie of the Year, will play in her second consecutive All-Star Game. The forward-center is averaging 14.2 points, 8.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game for the Indiana Fever.

a career high in rebounds for Aliyah Boston in Minnesota today



17 PTS | 16 REB | 4 BLK | 2 AST pic.twitter.com/7xlABQirUP — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) July 15, 2024

Allisha Gray: Gray is now a two-time All-Star, having made her first appearance on Team Wilson in 2023 alongside her former South Carolina teammate and fellow Gamecock alumna Boston. She will also participate in the 3-point contest and Skills Challenge Friday.

The guard is averaging 15.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game with the Atlanta Dream and passed 3,000 career points earlier this month. She knocked down her 300th career 3-pointer Wednesday against the Minnesota Lynx.

Team WNBA and Team USA full rosters

Team WNBA:

Team USA:

WNBA All-Star Weekend full schedule