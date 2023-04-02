Watch: Third-fastest woman in history wins parents' race at school sports day

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce - oluwadare @Track_Gazette / Twitter

Family sports days are supposed to be a little bit of fun where parents embarrass themselves - and their children - in gentle competition.

But not for Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, the third-fastest woman of all time.

A matter of months after winning her fifth 100-metre world title, the 36-year-old Jamaican sprinter showed that she had lost none of her competitive edge when taking on other mums in a sprint at her son’s sports day.

Only five feet tall and known as the “pocket rocket” Fraser-Pryce left the rest of the field standing as she hurtled down the rough grass track.

Video footage shows her hapless rivals doing their best as the sprinter, wearing a blue t-shirt and reversed white baseball cap, disappeared into the distance.

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce 🇯🇲 showed up and floored everyone in the parent's race at her boy's school.😂😂



Video footage showed the rest of the field trailing about 50 metres behind as she crossed the finishing line.

One person noted on Twitter: “Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce showed up and floored everyone in the parents’ race at her boy’s school.

“She is surely having fun!”

The daughter of a street vendor, Fraser-Pryce began her athletics career at primary school running races barefoot.

Despite her obvious talent, Fraser-Pryce was not a particularly dedicated athlete in her youth, frequently being late for training.

Her career took off at the Osaka World Championships in 2007, when she won a silver medal as part of the Jamaican sprint relay team.

The following year she was the surprise winner of the 100 metres Olympic gold in Beijing, repeating the feat in London four years later.

During her career, Fraser-Pryce won three Olympic golds and 10 world championships.

Her best time in the 100 metres of 10.6 seconds has only been bettered by Florence Joyner-Griffith and Elaine Thompson-Herah.

The victory in her son’s sports day will probably not be regarded as the crowning achievement of her medal-strewn athletics career.

But a win is a win.