Watch the Rotoworld, Yahoo Fantasy live baseball mock draft on Wednesday

Rotoworld and Yahoo Fantasy Sports will partner on a live baseball mock draft on Wednesday at noon ET. Rotoworld fantasy experts D.J. Short and Ryan Boyer will be joined by Yahoo experts Andy Behrens and Scott Pianowski in a mock draft with eight fans.

[Batter up: Join or create a 2019 Yahoo Fantasy Baseball league for free today]

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The second-annual event pits eight Rotoworld Draft Guide users against the industry’s experts as they draft for a 12-team 5×5 league on Yahoo. Viewers will be given analysis, strategy advice, and insight into every selection. At the conclusion, a Rotoworld writer will blindly grade the draft to determine the winner.

NBC Sports’ Ahmed Fareed will host the live event, with commentary from Rotoworld’s Matt Stroup and Patrick Daugherty.

You’ll be able to watch live on YouTube Live, NBCSports.com/Live, and the NBC Sports app. You can also watch right here as well as on Twitch. Viewers can participate by sharing their comments on various platforms throughout the draft.

Looking for even more draft help? Prepare like the experts do with the Rotoworld Draft Guide: Rankings, projections, mock drafts, over 1,500 player profiles and everything you’ll need to get a leg up on the competition!