How to watch Texas vs. South Carolina women's college basketball, TV channel, free live stream

Jan 12, 2025; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Texas Longhorns guard Bryanna Preston (1) drives around South Carolina Gamecocks guard Raven Johnson (25) in the second half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

The Texas Longhorns welcome the South Carolina Gamecocks to the Moody Center on Sunday afternoon for a women's college basketball battle between a pair of Southeastern Conference heavyweights.

Does this sound like something you want to tune in to? If so, here are the TV and live stream details you need to know to watch the show.

The 'Horns are ranked sixth in the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll this week thanks to a robust 23-2 overall record and a 9-1 mark in the first year as a member of the SEC.

Meanwhile, last year's national champions are second in that same poll thanks to a 22-1 total tally and a perfect 10 wins in conference play. South Carolina's only loss came against the now-top-ranked UCLA Bruins.

Texas vs. South Carolina women's college basketball game info

Here's everything you need to watch the Longhorns against the Gamecocks.

When : Sunday, Feb. 9

Where : Moody Center, Austin, Texas

TV channel : ESPN

Live stream:

If you are a fan of women's college hoops then this is a matchup you absolutely do not want to miss. Here is when the action begins.

What time is Texas vs. South Carolina?

The Longhorns take on the Gamecocks at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday, Feb. 9.

