How to Watch Texas vs. Kansas State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Game Time

Kansas State will host No. 18 Texas at Bill Snyder Family Stadium on Saturday for the team's second Big 12 game of the football season.

The Longhorns (3-1, 1-0) are coming off of three-straight victories, including strong performances during a 37-14 win against USC in Week 3 and a 31-16 win over TCU last week. The back-to-back wins over ranked teams put Texas back into the Top 25 for the first time since the preseason rankings, where the Longhorns were ranked No. 23. Texas sophomore quarterback Sam Ehlinger went 22-of-32 for 255 yards and two touchdowns in the team's latest outing.

The Wildcats (2-2, 0-1) will try to bounce back from a lopsided 35-6 loss to West Virginia last week and make a statement after not faring well against ranked opponents so far this season.

Kansas State has won five-straight at home against Texas dating back to 2006.

How to watch

Date: Saturday, Sept. 29

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: Watch the game live online on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.