How to watch Texas A&M football vs. New Mexico State, TV channel, live stream

A pair of Aggies are set to meet head-to-head this Saturday when the Texas A&M Aggies welcome the New Mexico State Aggies to Kyle Field for a college football Week 12 gridiron affair, and if you want to catch the southwest action on TV or live stream, we have the details you desire right here.

TAMU holds the No. 15 spot in this week's US LBM Coaches Poll thanks to a 7-2 overall record and a 5-1 mark in Southeastern Conference play. The two losses came in Week 1 against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and last weekend at the South Carolina Gamecocks.

NMSU is just 2-7 this season with a single win in six games against Conference USA competition. The only thing keeping these Aggies from an eight-game losing streak is an overtime win against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs in Week 8.

Texas A&M vs. New Mexico State Week 12 college football game info

Here's everything you need to watch the Texas A&M Aggies against the New Mexico State Aggies.

When : Saturday, Nov. 16

Where : Kyle Field, College Station, Texas

TV channel : SEC Network

Live stream: Fubo

TAMU has been on a tear this season as things seem to be coalescing for newly hired head coach Mike Elko. NMSU probably will not offer too much competition, but it still should be a fun one to watch nonetheless.

What time is Texas A&M vs. New Mexico St?

The Texas A&M Aggies take on the New Mexico State Aggies at 7:45 p.m. ET on Saturday, Nov. 16.

Watch Texas A&M vs. New Mexico State

