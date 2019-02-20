Watch: Tessa Virtue reflects on PyeongChang Olympics one year later
Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir won gold at the 2018 Olympic Winter Games one year ago today, becoming the most decorated figure skaters in Olympic history with five medals.
1 year ago today @tessavirtue and @ScottMoir broke the World Record again 🥇 #IceDance Free Dance #FigureSkating #1YearOn #PyeongChang2018 #Olympics @ISU_Figure pic.twitter.com/qvfzCowwdv
— Olympics (@Olympics) February 20, 2019
Their final medal win was bittersweet for both skaters, as the momentous occasion also marked the end of their competitive skating careers. Virtue, who recently stopped by for a quick chat, reflects on the PyeongChang Games and adapting to her new life away from the rink in the video above.
“I’m not sure that you’re ever ready for the crash that follows such an extreme high,” said Virtue. “That was the pinnacle, that was what every athlete dreams of, it was a fairy tale.”
What a Spectacular, Spectacular year it has been ❤️🇨🇦
.#OneYearAgo #PyeongChang #VirtueMoir #XXI pic.twitter.com/na2UXwrlGI
— Tessa Virtue (@tessavirtue) February 20, 2019
More Tessa Virtue coverage on Yahoo Sports