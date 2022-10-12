Watch the Teaser Clip of Amazon Prime's New College Football Docuseries on Coach Deion Sanders

Amazon Prime is entering into the world of college football docuseries with the release of a new exclusive clip from the upcoming Coach Prime.

Focusing on one of the best coaches in college football, Deion Sanders gets a four-part documentary that shows just how the head coach of HBCU Jackson State University has transformed the program. Sanders has been known to bring in a plethora of high-ranking football recruits, changing the fortunes of the team under his leadership.

The docuseries follows the events of how Jackson State has risen from its rough patch at the start of the season which was caused by the water crisis in the city. With players moving to different locations, Sanders had to coordinate the players and give necessary guidance in order to get through the ordeal. In the exclusive clip released by Amazon Prime, Sanders can be heard giving his team a speech, "Just because we changed locations, y'all act like we changing destinations. It's not. We're the same, but we put you into a whole new environment and you act totally different. I'm seeing a whole bunch of followers and no leaders. 'Cause true leaders take responsibility for their team and helps them achieve goals. You've got to believe this fellas."

Coach Prime hits Amazon Prime this December.

