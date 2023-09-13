Watch Tayor Swift Melt Down Seeing *NSYNC Reunite at the 2023 MTV VMAs

Taylor Swift and viewers alike got a genuine surprise at the MTV VMAs when *NSYNC staged their first in-person reunion years. The group appeared together to present the VMA for best pop song to Swift, who won for her song “Anti-Hero,” marking her first win of the night.

Swift was not expecting Justin Timberlake, JC Chasez, Joey Fatone, Chris Kirkpatrick, and Lance Bass to be the award’s presenters, but she was certainly delighted by it. Audience footage made that much clear:

Alright, you asked and we delivered! Here’s your extra special #poVMA view of @taylorswift13 and @icespicee_ watching *NSYNC from the audience at the #VMAs! 👏 pic.twitter.com/AJm2uRY9Ft — Video Music Awards (@vmas) September 13, 2023

She was seen melting down during the broadcast:

Taylor Swift reacting to NSYNC reuniting at the #VMAs is all of us. pic.twitter.com/HoK7MksnCi — E! News (@enews) September 13, 2023

On stage, Swift gave each member each a hug and accepted a friendship bracelet from Bass, a perfect homage to Swift’s Eras tour:

Taylor Swift wins for Best Pop song at the #VMAs for Anti-Hero. pic.twitter.com/2SLHWhCDG5 — E! News (@enews) September 13, 2023

Swift gave a brief speech for the award, prefacing it by saying, “I’m not doing well pivoting from this,” while gesturing to *NSYNC.

She went on to say, “I love making pop music. I love making pop music videos. I also loved making country. I love slinking around different genres. The only reason I’m allowed to do this is because you the fans gave me the opportunity to do that.”

*NSYNC’s reunion wasn’t a total surprise, by the way. Billboard reported that the group was actually rumored to make an appearance ahead of the broadcast.

An insider told the outlet that all five members “will be onstage together.” Additionally, Billboard noted that there were posters featuring *NSYNC’s logo appearing around New York City, fueling speculation the group was recording a song together for Trolls Band Together. (Timberlake voices Branch in the movie series.)

Of course, due to the SAG-AFTRA strike, the group cannot talk about any collaboration for the film project. Still, Swift’s reaction to tonight’s stage reunion alone is enough to signal that any new work from the group would be ecstatically embraced by all fans.



