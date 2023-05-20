How to watch Taylor vs Cameron: TV channel and live stream for boxing tonight

Katie Taylor bids to become a two-weight undisputed champion as she fights Chantelle Cameron in Dublin tonight.

The 36-year-old fights in front of her home fans in Ireland for the first time as a professional, and having cleaned up at lightweight and beaten Amanda Serrano in a sensational bout last year, Taylor now moves up to light-welterweight for what promises to be a night to remember between two undefeated fighters.

Cameron is herself an undisputed champion, the first female boxer from the UK to hold that title, with the win over Jessica McCaskill in November establishing the Northampton fighter at the very top of the 140lbs division. She now defends those belt against Taylor and in front of what is set to be an incredible atmosphere at the 3Arena.

A rematch with Serrano, potentially at Croke Park later this year, is on the cards for Taylor should she move to 23-0 and add yet more belts to her collection, but Cameron is well-capable of providing her with the toughest test of her professional career to date.

How to watch Taylor vs Cameron

TV channel: In the UK and around the world, Taylor vs Cameron is being broadcast live and exclusive on DAZN. A subscription currently costs from £9.99 per month in the UK.

The ‘Before the Bell’ show begins at 5pm BST, with the main card then getting underway at 7pm. Ring walks for the main event are expected at around 10.30pm.

The sports streaming service has DAZN 1 HD in the UK and Ireland on channel 429 on Sky.

Live stream: The DAZN app and website will offer a live stream service online across mobile devices, laptops, games consoles and more.

LIVE coverage: You can also follow the entire event with Standard Sport’s dedicated live fight blog.