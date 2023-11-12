Watch Taylor Swift Run to Travis Kelce and Kiss Him After Finishing Her Eras Show in Buenos Aires

Travis Kelce traveled to Argentina to see Taylor Swift perform, and she gave him a very handsome reward for it: a lyrical shoutout on stage and an adorable and very public kiss the moment her concert ended Saturday in Buenos Aires.

During the show, which Kelce took in from the VIP section with Sabrina Carpenter, Swift changed the lyrics of “Karma” to reference him. She sang, “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs coming straight home to me,” instead of the song’s original Joe Alwyn reference (Swift’s boyfriend at the time Midnights came out), “Karma is the guy on the screen coming straight home to me.”

But by far, the biggest moment going viral is Swift running off stage to kiss Kelce immediately after she finished performing. This is the first video to come out of them kissing:

This is also Kelce’s first time attending Swift’s Eras tour as her partner. He previously went to her concert in Kansas City, Missouri over the summer and later spoke about how he tried to give her a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it. Swift and Kelce reportedly met in private later, connected, and ultimately went public with their burgeoning romance in September.

Story continues

Multiple sources confirmed Kelce’s plans to travel to Buenos Aires this week to NBC News, Page Six, and People. Entertainment Tonight first reported Kelce’s travel plans in mid-October, as Swift’s Argentina shows, her first since her break from tour, fall during the Chiefs’ bye week.

“Travis and Taylor are all in,” the source told Entertainment Tonight on October 19. “The two are very into each other and are enjoying their time together but are also planning for the future. Taylor starts her international tour in November, and Travis is planning to be there to spend time with her. Travis and Taylor are very serious about their careers, and the two bond over that and want to show support for each other whenever they can.”

A source told Us Weekly on October 20 that Swift and Kelce were really falling for each other. “They’re really happy,” the source said. “They’re not saying they’re in love yet. But it’s obvious to her friends they’re heading in that direction.”

“He’s going to see her when she’s back on tour,” the source added. “That’s already planned. And when she gets a break, she’ll see him. It’s going so well because it’s easy, and nothing is complicated.”

You Might Also Like